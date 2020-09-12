Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CAH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 1,481,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,393. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

