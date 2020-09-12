Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.61. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,048,186.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 167.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,041. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

