Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce sales of $103.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $103.90 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $117.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $432.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.75 million to $432.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $461.04 million, with estimates ranging from $460.37 million to $461.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE PRLB traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.84. 230,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Proto Labs by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Proto Labs by 505.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Proto Labs by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 123,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

