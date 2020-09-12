Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to report $47.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.13 million and the highest is $52.90 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $63.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $165.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.25 million to $176.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.54 million, with estimates ranging from $161.98 million to $223.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 264,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,009. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

