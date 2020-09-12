Brokerages Anticipate Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Starwood Property Trust reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.34. 1,970,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,658. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

