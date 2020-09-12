Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $246.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.07 million and the highest is $249.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $372.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. 199,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 45,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 635.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

