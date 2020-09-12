Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.32. Leidos posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 621,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after purchasing an additional 314,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at $23,877,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $20,411,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

