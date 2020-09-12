Brokerages Expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIRT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 184.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

