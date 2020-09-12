Brokerages Expect Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Yext news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $85,949.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at $153,141.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,059 shares of company stock worth $6,673,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,035,000 after buying an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. 730,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,900. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.