Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT at $232.20

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYDGF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.05. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.34.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

