Brokerages Set MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Target Price at $83.50

Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,236. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

