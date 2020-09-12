Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $10.50. Burnham shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

