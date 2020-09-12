Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Cable One comprises 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Cable One worth $64,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 160,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,365,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cable One by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,960,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 611.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,782 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total transaction of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

NYSE CABO traded down $13.70 on Friday, hitting $1,774.40. 32,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,442. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,843.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,741.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

