Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.58

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $12.73. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 20,100 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
