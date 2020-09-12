Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.58

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $12.73. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 20,100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

