Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.72

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and traded as high as $14.42. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 307,782 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,947,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,930,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 407,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,072,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,904,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 495,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

