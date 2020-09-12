Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

CLNFF stock remained flat at $$49.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

