Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.
CLNFF stock remained flat at $$49.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Calian Group has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $49.75.
Calian Group Company Profile
