California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 70,109 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Danaher worth $208,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 549,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 402.2% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 355,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.67. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

