California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 59,316 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Amgen worth $269,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

AMGN stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $243.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. The stock has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.49. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.