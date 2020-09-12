California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,801,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $194,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $521,979,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,019,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,456. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

