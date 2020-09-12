California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Lockheed Martin worth $164,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Shares of LMT traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.45. The stock had a trading volume of 933,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,156. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.23. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

