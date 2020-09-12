California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,730,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030,632. The stock has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 159.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.