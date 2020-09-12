California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $222,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $11,469,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,331 shares of company stock worth $14,782,720 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $278.15. 983,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.07 and its 200-day moving average is $252.16. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $291.09. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.