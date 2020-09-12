California State Teachers Retirement System Has $147.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $147,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,177,000 after buying an additional 3,244,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 742,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,672 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,713,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,803.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

