California State Teachers Retirement System Has $175.43 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77,972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Boeing worth $175,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 341,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 185.4% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 63.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.23. 14,675,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867,644. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

