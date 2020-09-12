California State Teachers Retirement System Has $182.16 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,115,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $182,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,838,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752,976. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

