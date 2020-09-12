California State Teachers Retirement System Has $212.68 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,847,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 139,198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $212,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,200,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,448,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

