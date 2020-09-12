California State Teachers Retirement System Has $271.09 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $271,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,453,285,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

ACN traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $234.77. 1,301,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,218. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.47 and its 200-day moving average is $199.94. The company has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

