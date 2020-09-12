California State Teachers Retirement System Has $382.90 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 841,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $145,726,000 after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $629,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 47.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $482.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,847. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

