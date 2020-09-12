California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,195,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 123,190 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Verizon Communications worth $451,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 44,297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 42,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 101,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 24,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

