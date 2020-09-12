California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Paypal were worth $410,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

