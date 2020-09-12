California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,478,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $263,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $58.99. 8,572,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of -589.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.