California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,664,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Bank of America worth $348,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 175,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 47,685,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,670,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

