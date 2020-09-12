California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 107,347 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,347 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Exxon Mobil worth $354,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

