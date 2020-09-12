California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,210 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Visa worth $642,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $200.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The firm has a market cap of $391.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

