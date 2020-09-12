California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,669 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $259,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 313,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,960 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.13. 1,598,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $363.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

