California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 169,161 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169,161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Walmart worth $328,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.70. 9,608,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. The firm has a market cap of $387.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.