California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,455 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Mastercard worth $503,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 585.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.16.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.15. 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.57. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $333.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

