California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 263,240 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,752,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $541,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,455,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,074,000 after buying an additional 277,653 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

JPM stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.07. 13,774,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $304.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.