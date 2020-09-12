California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 327,427 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 327,427 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $385,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 185.6% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,271,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,940,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 10,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,847,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,127,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,523 shares of company stock worth $2,770,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

