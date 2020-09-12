California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,855 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,855 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of UnitedHealth Group worth $548,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,483.7% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 452,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $301.48. 3,085,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.63 and a 200 day moving average of $288.07. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

