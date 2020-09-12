California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,091 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Mondelez International worth $130,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,419. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.