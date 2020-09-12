California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,235 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Anthem worth $123,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 30.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $258.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.