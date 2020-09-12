California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 552,910 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,383,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552,910 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of AT&T worth $434,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 29,642,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The company has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.