California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,234,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130,906 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $208,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $197.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.