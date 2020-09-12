California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 44,899 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $300,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock worth $8,373,428. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,486. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

