California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of S&P Global worth $142,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.79. 681,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.85 and a 200 day moving average of $309.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.54.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

