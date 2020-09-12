Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.88% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $260,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,873 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 459.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,389,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,994 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,818,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,860,000 after buying an additional 546,456 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 497,034 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 424,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.