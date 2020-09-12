Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.34

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.34 and traded as high as $24.49. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 9,475,254 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.79.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 908.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.7372064 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.