Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $340.74

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $340.74 and traded as high as $391.05. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at $390.43, with a volume of 407,718 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$369.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$382.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$340.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

