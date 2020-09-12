Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after buying an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. 3,219,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,548. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.07.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

